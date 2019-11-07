|
WILSON Betty (Dingwall)
Peacefully, in Stonehaven, on November 2, 2019, Catherine Elizabeth Wilson (Betty). Loving wife of the late Charlie, devoted mum of Pamela, Michael, Deborah and the late Iain and treasured oma to her ten grandchildren. Private cremation followed by a service of Thanksgiving and remembrance on Thursday, November 14, at 2 pm, in Castle Street Church, Dingwall, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only, but donations may be given at the door for the RNLI. No mourning clothes at Betty's request. Enquires to D. Gunn Funeral Directors, Blackwells Street, Dingwall, IV15 9NW, telephone 01349863951.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 7, 2019