|
|
|
STERRICK Betty (Newtown St. Boswells)
At Borders General Hospital, on Monday, November 11, 2019, after a short illness, Betty, aged 77 years, dearly beloved wife of Bill, mother of Kevin, mother-in-law of Morag and proud and loving gran of Brett. Cremation service at Borders Crematorium, on Tuesday, November 19, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired will be received on retiring from service for Macmillan Nurses.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 13, 2019