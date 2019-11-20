|
STAFFORD Betty (née Gibson) (Earlston and Skirling)
Peacefully, in the exceptional care of St Ronan's Care Home, Innerleithen, on Friday, November 15, 2019, in her 102nd year, Betty, beloved wife of the late Jock, dear mother of Marlene and mother-in-law of Douglas, loving granny of Roderick and Gavin and great granny. Service at Borders Crematorium, Melrose, on Friday, November 22, at 1 pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Sightsavers.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 20, 2019