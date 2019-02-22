|
PERT Betty Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on February 18, 2019, Betty Pert (Swanson), aged 78 years, beloved wife of Ian, much loved mum of Wendy, Ian and Shirley and a wonderful grandma. Funeral service in George Stewart Funeral Directors Chapel of Rest, Millgate Loan, Arbroath, on Monday, February 25, at 12.15 pm, thereafter to St Vigeans Churchyard Ext. All family and friends are warmly invited. If desired, donations for Macmillan Cancer Support,
may be given at the service.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 22, 2019
