Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Stewart Funeral Directors Ltd (Arbroath)
Hawthorn Bank, 44 Millgate Loan
Arbroath, Angus DD11 1PQ
(012) 414-3142 2
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:15
George Stewart Funeral Directors Ltd (Arbroath)
Hawthorn Bank, 44 Millgate Loan
Arbroath, Angus DD11 1PQ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty PERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty PERT

Notice Condolences

Betty PERT Notice
PERT Betty Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on February 18, 2019, Betty Pert (Swanson), aged 78 years, beloved wife of Ian, much loved mum of Wendy, Ian and Shirley and a wonderful grandma. Funeral service in George Stewart Funeral Directors Chapel of Rest, Millgate Loan, Arbroath, on Monday, February 25, at 12.15 pm, thereafter to St Vigeans Churchyard Ext. All family and friends are warmly invited. If desired, donations for Macmillan Cancer Support,
may be given at the service.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.