ARMSTRONG Bert, MBE (Hawick)
Peacefully, at the Margaret Kerr Unit, on Monday, October 21, 2019, at the grand old age of 95, Bert, very much loved by Adelaide and all his extended family. A true servant of Hawick, he will be a great miss to all. Private interment followed by a memorial service in Hawick Town Hall, on Thursday, October 31, at 2 pm. Bright colours, Common Riding ties or club ties. Donations, if desired, to the Margaret Kerr Unit, Borders General Hospital.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 24, 2019