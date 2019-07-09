|
|
|
TOMOLILLO Benedetto (Linlithgow)
Alva and family wish to thank relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, floral tributes and mass intentions, following the sad loss of Benny. Special thanks to the Very Rev Canon Paul Kelly, for his comforting mass, sincere thanks also to the medical team who cared for Benny and to Robert Bennie and Sons Funeral Directors, for their professional and caring service. The retiral collection raised £1693.95, for Marie Curie Cancer Care, for which the family are very grateful.
Published in The Scotsman on July 9, 2019