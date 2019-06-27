|
|
|
TOMOLILLO Benedetto (Linlithgow/ formerly Hamilton)
Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his adoring family, on Monday, June 24, 2019, Benny, a loving husband to Alva, treasured father to Gabriella, Daniella and Dominique, respected and loved father-in-law, cherished Pepe to his eight grandchildren, loving brother, uncle, brother-in-law and loyal friend to many. Funeral Mass will be held at St Michael's RC Church, Linlithgow, on Tuesday, July 2, at 10 am, followed by interment at Kingscavil Cemetery, arriving at approximately 11.15 am. There will be a retiral collection in aid of Marie Curie for those who wish to donate.
Published in The Scotsman on June 27, 2019
Read More