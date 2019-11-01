|
MACKENZIE Beatrice (Leith / Pirniefield)
Peacefully, at the Royal Victoria Hospital, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Beatrice, beloved wife of the late Alistair, much loved mum of Janice, grandma to Mahmud, super grandma to Nina and Alexander and grandmother-in-law to Dorte. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral service on Wednesday, November 6, at South Leith Parish Church, 6 Henderson Street, EH6 6BS, at 11 am, followed by a committal at Seafield Crematorium, at 12 noon. Family flowers only.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 1, 2019