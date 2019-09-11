|
WILSON Barbara (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Barbara, aged 96 years, beloved wife of the late Charles, much loved mother of David, Sheena and the late Tony, dearly loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, September 18, at 11.30 am, to which all friends are warmly invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 11, 2019