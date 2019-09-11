Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara WILSON

Notice Condolences

Barbara WILSON Notice
WILSON Barbara (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Barbara, aged 96 years, beloved wife of the late Charles, much loved mother of David, Sheena and the late Tony, dearly loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, September 18, at 11.30 am, to which all friends are warmly invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.