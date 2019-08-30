|
|
|
RAMSAY Barbara The family of the late Barbara wish to thank most sincerely all family, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following their sad loss. Special thanks to Dr Brink, Arbroath District Nurses, Newlands Care and Kendale Hall Care Home for their care and attention given, to Mr Bill Beedie for his kind words and comforting service, thanks also to David Mackay Funeralcare and to all who paid their last respects at the West Kirk and Parkgrove Crematorium and generously donated to Kendale Hall Comfort Fund.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 30, 2019