Kyle Bros Funeral Directors Ltd (Kelso)
2 Maxwellheugh
Kelso, Roxburghshire TD5 8AY
01573 224660
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00
Edrom Church
Edrom
Barbara (Leckie) LYON Notice
LYON Barbara
(nee Leckie) (Edrom)
Peacefully, at Lennel House Care Centre, Coldstream, on Friday, February 15, 2019, aged 92 years. Barbara Harriet Primrose, beloved wife of the late James, loving mother to Margaret, Mary and Richard and grandmother to her seven grandchildren. Funeral service at Edrom Church, Edrom, on Friday, March 1, at 12 noon, thereafter burial at Edrom Cemetery, to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only, retiring collection in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 22, 2019
