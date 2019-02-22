|
|
|
LYON Barbara
(nee Leckie) (Edrom)
Peacefully, at Lennel House Care Centre, Coldstream, on Friday, February 15, 2019, aged 92 years. Barbara Harriet Primrose, beloved wife of the late James, loving mother to Margaret, Mary and Richard and grandmother to her seven grandchildren. Funeral service at Edrom Church, Edrom, on Friday, March 1, at 12 noon, thereafter burial at Edrom Cemetery, to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only, retiring collection in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 22, 2019
