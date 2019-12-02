|
INNES Barbara Robertson (Edinburgh / Aberdeen)
Passed away, on November 25, 2019, with her daughters by her side. Wife of the late Alistair, much loved mum to Lesley and Joanne, dear sister to Brenda and Robert, mother-in-law to Billy and Steven and beloved grandmother to Hannah. Funeral to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, December 6, at 9.30 am. Family flowers only please, but there will be a collection for Cancer Research UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 2, 2019