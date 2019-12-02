Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara INNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara INNES

Notice Condolences

Barbara INNES Notice
INNES Barbara Robertson (Edinburgh / Aberdeen)
Passed away, on November 25, 2019, with her daughters by her side. Wife of the late Alistair, much loved mum to Lesley and Joanne, dear sister to Brenda and Robert, mother-in-law to Billy and Steven and beloved grandmother to Hannah. Funeral to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, December 6, at 9.30 am. Family flowers only please, but there will be a collection for Cancer Research UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -