McFARLAND
Audrey (Currie)
Peacefully, at Middleton Hall, Uphall on June 6, 2019. Audrey, adored wife of the late John, much loved mother of Ian and Morag and beloved "Mangu" to Hannah and Lewis.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service, to which all are welcome will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, June 19, at 2.30 pm.
Family flowers only, please. A retiring collection will be held for Alzheimers Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on June 14, 2019
