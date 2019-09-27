Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ashley WATSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ashley Jane WATSON

Notice Condolences

Ashley Jane WATSON Notice
WATSON Ashley Jane (Dunbar/ Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh on September 23, 2019, Ashley Jane, much loved daughter of the late April and late Thomas Ormiston, beloved husband of Moray, adored mum of Sophie, dear sister-in-law to Laura and loving auntie to Rosalee. A private burial at Binning Wood will be followed by a celebration of Ashley's life at the Deacon Suite, Surgeons Quarter, Nicholson Street, Edinburgh on Thursday, October 3, at 3.30 pm, to which all are welcome (no black outfits required). No flowers please, a collection will be taken in aid of Make 2nds Count (Breast Cancer Charity).
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.