WATSON Ashley Jane (Dunbar/ Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh on September 23, 2019, Ashley Jane, much loved daughter of the late April and late Thomas Ormiston, beloved husband of Moray, adored mum of Sophie, dear sister-in-law to Laura and loving auntie to Rosalee. A private burial at Binning Wood will be followed by a celebration of Ashley's life at the Deacon Suite, Surgeons Quarter, Nicholson Street, Edinburgh on Thursday, October 3, at 3.30 pm, to which all are welcome (no black outfits required). No flowers please, a collection will be taken in aid of Make 2nds Count (Breast Cancer Charity).
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 27, 2019