Arthur Victor ORR

Arthur Victor ORR Notice
ORR Arthur Victor (Edinburgh)
Formerly Royal High School pupil and Scottish Rugby Player, died peacefully, on Sunday, June 16, 2019, aged 75, at Lochleven Care Home, Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Funeral service on Thursday, June 27, at St Andrew's RC Cathedral, Dundee, at 10.15 am, interment thereafter in Shanwell Cemetery, Carnoustie, at 11.30 am. All relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, for Dementia UK, will be received at the Cathedral.
Published in The Scotsman on June 21, 2019
