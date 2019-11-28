|
|
|
SKELTON Arthur Dunn (Edinburgh)
Died peacefully, at home, in Edinburgh, on November 24, 2019, in the care of his family, Arthur, 83, Professor Emeritus in Drama in Education & Theatre Arts, Edinburgh University. Dearly loved husband of the late Pam Skelton, beloved father to Nick, Justin, Liz, Jonathan, father-in-law to Frances, Ninoska, Dougie, Jen, much loved grandfather of Kieran, Aimee, Max, Ryan, Lucas and Amber. Friend and inspiration to many. Will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Service of thanksgiving at St Albert's Chaplaincy, George Square, Edinburgh, on Wednesday, December 4, at 10 am, followed by a committal service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 11.15 am. Following the service there will be a reception to celebrate Arthur's life to which transport will be provided. Family flowers only. Donations to Marie Curie.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 28, 2019