|
|
|
HAZEL Arthur O (Comely Bank)
Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his family, at the Western General Hospital, Arthur, beloved husband of the late Nan, much loved dad to John, Marion and Owen, adored brother, grandfather and great-grandfather to the family. Arthur will be sorely missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, April 4, at 2 pm, thereafter a service at St Ninians Episcopal Church, Comely Bank, at 3 pm. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More