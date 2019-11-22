|
Jack Arthur John (Canonmills / Inverleith)
Suddenly, at home, on Monday, November 11, 2019, Arthur, who recently celebrated his 80th birthday, treasured husband of Carolyn, dad to Stuart and Linda, grandad to Jessica, Zoë and Alexander, father-in-law to Natalie and Andrew, big brother to Tam. Service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, November 27, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 22, 2019