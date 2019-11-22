Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
Arthur George Frank WALTERS

Arthur George Frank WALTERS Notice
WALTERS Arthur George Frank (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Royal Victoria Hospital, on November 7, 2019, Arthur, aged 102 years, ex Royal Marine and retired civil servant. Beloved husband of the late Margaret, devoted father of Carole, Pamela, Harold, Linda and Maureen and adored father-in-law and papa to the family. A celebration of Arthur's life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, November 29, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 22, 2019
