WALTERS Arthur George Frank (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Royal Victoria Hospital, on November 7, 2019, Arthur, aged 102 years, ex Royal Marine and retired civil servant. Beloved husband of the late Margaret, devoted father of Carole, Pamela, Harold, Linda and Maureen and adored father-in-law and papa to the family. A celebration of Arthur's life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, November 29, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 22, 2019