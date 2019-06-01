Home

Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00
Baldarroch Crematorium
Crathes, Banchory, Aberdeenshire
BROWN Archie (Banchory)
Peacefully, at home, after a long illness, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, Archie H Brown, aged 91 years, husband of the late Mary, much loved and loving dad of Andrew, Caroline and Angela, father-in-law to Brian and Ray, much loved grandad to Samantha, Barry and David loving great grandad to Lily and good friend to many. Former British Rail Area Manager, South Glasgow-Mount Florida, Darlington and Aberdeen, former house sales at Stewart Milne Homes and Quality Assurance, Banchory Contractors. Service in Baldarroch Crematorium, Crathes, Banchory, Aberdeenshire, on Tuesday, June 4, at 10 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, to Cancer Research and Banchory District Nurses. Bright clothing encouraged.
Very sadly missed.
Published in The Scotsman on June 1, 2019
