BLAIR Archie (Blairgowrie /
formerly of Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee on Saturday, August 10, 2019, Archie Mcintyre, husband of Sybil, much loved father of Louisa Jane, dearly loved grandfather of Lily, dear brother of the late Ian. Funeral service in Perth Crematorium on Friday, August 23, at 2 pm, to which all friends are invited, at Archie's request bright clothing preferred. Family flowers only please, but donations to Archie's chosen charity may be given at the crematorium.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 15, 2019