MACLEAN Archibald (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, aged 94. Archie, beloved husband of the late Doreen. Much loved dad of Rona, Colin, and Hilary, father-in-law of Jem, Niki and Roger and grandpa of Lorna, Amy, Becky and Tasha. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, October 28, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, to British Lung Foundation.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 18, 2019