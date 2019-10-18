Home

Archibald MACLEAN

Archibald MACLEAN Notice
MACLEAN Archibald (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, aged 94. Archie, beloved husband of the late Doreen. Much loved dad of Rona, Colin, and Hilary, father-in-law of Jem, Niki and Roger and grandpa of Lorna, Amy, Becky and Tasha. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, October 28, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, to British Lung Foundation.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 18, 2019
