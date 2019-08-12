Home

QUINN Annie (Lauder / formerly Paisley)
Peacefully, at Borders General Hospital, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019,
Annie (nee Creamer), beloved mother of Bernadette, Kathleen, Annemarie,
Bernard, Desmond and Theresa, loving gran and great-gran, sister and mother-in-law. Fortified by the Rites of the Holy Church. RIP. Reception and vigil prayers at St Peters RC Church, Paisley, on Tuesday, August 13, at 6 pm.
Funeral Mass on Wednesday, at 10 am, thereafter to Hawkhead Cemetery.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 12, 2019
