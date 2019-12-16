Home

The family of Annie (Anna) McCrae, thank all relatives and friends for their cards, letters, flowers and support following Anna's death. Thanks also to staff at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and Mackenzie Medical Centre, especially Dr M MacKinlay. A heartfelt thank you to Reverend John Young for his most comforting service and to all who attended Mortonhall Crematorium, on December 9, 2019 and contributed so generously to the collection for the SSPCA. Our gratitude to Thomas Marin Funeral Directors.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 16, 2019
