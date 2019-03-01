Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne (Horsburgh) SMITH

Notice Condolences

Anne (Horsburgh) SMITH Notice
SMITH Anne (nee Horsburgh) (Colinton)
Peacefully, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, after a short illness at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, dearly loved wife of the late Kenneth, beloved dad of Brian, Callum and Rod, dear mother-in-law of Jenny and Lynne, much loved grandma to Alasdair, Kirsty, Fiona, Cameron, Moray, Robbie and Lauren.
A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on March 11, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.