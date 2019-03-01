|
|
|
SMITH Anne (nee Horsburgh) (Colinton)
Peacefully, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, after a short illness at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, dearly loved wife of the late Kenneth, beloved dad of Brian, Callum and Rod, dear mother-in-law of Jenny and Lynne, much loved grandma to Alasdair, Kirsty, Fiona, Cameron, Moray, Robbie and Lauren.
A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on March 11, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 1, 2019
