Anne Robertson Grant (Simpson) HENDERSON

Anne Robertson Grant (Simpson) HENDERSON
HENDERSON Anne Robertson Grant (née Simpson) (Linlithgow, formerly Aberdeen)
Peacefully, at Cramond Residence Care Home, Edinburgh, on Monday, July 15, 2019, Anne, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Steven Leslie, daughter of Alexander and Rebecca (née Grant) Simpson and step-daughter of Jean (née Scott) Simpson, dearly loved mother of Sheena and Lesley and grandmother of Tamsin, Anna, Isla, Calum and Joanna. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, Edinburgh, on Wednesday, July 24, at 11 am. No flowers please. There will be a charitable collection on retiral for those who wish to donate.
Published in The Scotsman on July 17, 2019
