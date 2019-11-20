|
Peyrebrune Anne Maureen
(nee Thain) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on November 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Malcolm, dear mother of Michael, Alister and the late Roger, mother-in-law of Katherine, loving grandmother of Eleanor and Gregor and great-grandmother of Matilda. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Monday, November 25, at 3.30 pm, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations to St Columba's Hospice.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 20, 2019