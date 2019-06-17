Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
Anne Elizabeth (Stewart) McLENNAN

Anne Elizabeth (Stewart) McLENNAN Notice
McLENNAN
Anne Elizabeth (nee Stewart) (Willowbrae)
Suddenly but peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Anne, much loved mum, mother-in-law, granny and great-granny to the family. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Thursday, June 20, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given if desired, in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland. Please wear bright colours.
Published in The Scotsman on June 17, 2019
