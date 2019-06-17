|
|
|
McLENNAN
Anne Elizabeth (nee Stewart) (Willowbrae)
Suddenly but peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Anne, much loved mum, mother-in-law, granny and great-granny to the family. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Thursday, June 20, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given if desired, in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland. Please wear bright colours.
Published in The Scotsman on June 17, 2019
Read More