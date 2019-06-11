Home

Anne (Daisy) CANNING

Anne (Daisy) CANNING Notice
CANNING Anne (Daisy) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, in the care of the Little Sisters of the Poor, in Glasgow, on June 6, 2019, at the age of 98, Anne (Daisy) Canning, youngest and last surviving child of the late Patrick Joseph and Mary Bridget Canning, sister of the late Tom, Hannah, Mary, Frank and Katy, much loved aunt and great-aunt. A funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Lauriston Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9DJ, at 11 am, on Friday, June 14, followed by interment at Mount Vernon Cemetery.
Published in The Scotsman on June 11, 2019
