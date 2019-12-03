|
BURRELL Anne (Nina) (nee Knox) (Melrose)
Peacefully, at Grange Hall Care Home, on Thursday, November 28, 2019, Nina, aged 95 years. Dearly beloved wife of Andrew, loving mother of Alan and Anne, a dear mother-in-law, granny and great-granny to her family. Cremation service at Borders Crematorium, on Monday, December 9, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, will be received on retiring from the service for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 3, 2019