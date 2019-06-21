Home

YOUNG Annabel (Stirling)
Peacefully, at Randolph Hill Nursing Home on Sunday, June 16, 2019, Margaret Annabel Young (nee Brown), aged 85, loving wife of the late Bill Young and aunt to Fiona, Katie and Allison. Funeral service at Stirlingshire Crematorium, Bannockburn on Wednesday, June 26, at 12 noon, to which all friends are cordially invited. Family flowers only. There will be a retiral collection in aid of Annabel's preferred charities.
Published in The Scotsman on June 21, 2019
