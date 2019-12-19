Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Angus McKINNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angus Greenshields McKINNELL

Notice Condolences

Angus Greenshields McKINNELL Notice
McKINNELL
Angus Greenshields (Murrayfield)
Peacefully, at the Dales Care Home, Skipton, on Sunday, December 15, 2019, Angus, beloved husband of Elizabeth, dearly loved father of Sarah and Christine and a much loved papa. Funeral service for family only in Skipton. A memorial service to which all friends are invited, is to be held in the chapel at George Heriot's School, Lauriston Place, Edinburgh, on Sunday, January 12, at 11.30 am. No flowers please, but donations to the Alzheimer's Society UK may be made.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -