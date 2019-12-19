|
|
|
McKINNELL
Angus Greenshields (Murrayfield)
Peacefully, at the Dales Care Home, Skipton, on Sunday, December 15, 2019, Angus, beloved husband of Elizabeth, dearly loved father of Sarah and Christine and a much loved papa. Funeral service for family only in Skipton. A memorial service to which all friends are invited, is to be held in the chapel at George Heriot's School, Lauriston Place, Edinburgh, on Sunday, January 12, at 11.30 am. No flowers please, but donations to the Alzheimer's Society UK may be made.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 19, 2019