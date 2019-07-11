Home

SMITH Andrew Kennedy (Chippenham, Wiltshire /
formerly of Edinburgh)
Passed away, unexpectedly, on June 16, 2019, aged 52 years. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Funeral service at West Wiltshire Crematorium, Semington, on Tuesday, July 23, at 11 am. Family flowers only, please. Donations in memory of Andrew for the Strathspey Railway can be made at www.ajbfunerals.co.uk
or can be sent care of Aaron & Jonathon Bewley Funeral Directors, 57a Pickwick Road, Corsham, Wiltshire SN13 9BS.
Published in The Scotsman on July 11, 2019
