GROTRIAN Andrew W. (Lauder)
Died peacefully, on June 24, 2019, Andrew William Grotrian, husband of Sarah, loving father to Louisa, Mary and the late Thomas, much loved granpa of Olivia, Louis, Adam, Matilda, Samuel and Hector. Service in Channelkirk Church, Oxton nr Lauder, on Friday, July 12, at 1 pm, interment thereafter at Oxton Cemetery at 2 pm, all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Parkinson's UK.
Published in The Scotsman on June 27, 2019
