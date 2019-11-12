|
COWAN Andrew White Linda and family would like to thank everybody for all the beautiful letters and cards they have received following the recent death of Andrew.
Special thanks must go to
Rev. Grace Redpath for her kind words and comforting service.
To all the staff at the B.G.H., the Knoll, and Merse Medical Practice,
Duns - Chirnside. Your care, compassion and tireless hard work has made it a privilege to be under your care and we will be forever grateful.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 12, 2019