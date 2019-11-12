Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Cowan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Cowan

Notice

Andrew Cowan Notice
COWAN Andrew White Linda and family would like to thank everybody for all the beautiful letters and cards they have received following the recent death of Andrew.
Special thanks must go to
Rev. Grace Redpath for her kind words and comforting service.
To all the staff at the B.G.H., the Knoll, and Merse Medical Practice,
Duns - Chirnside. Your care, compassion and tireless hard work has made it a privilege to be under your care and we will be forever grateful.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -