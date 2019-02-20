|
|
|
INGRAM Andrena
(nee Black) (Bonnyrigg / Lasswade / Linlithgow)
Peacefully, at home on February 16, 2019, Andrena (formerly Andrena's Shop, Bonnyrigg), dearly beloved wife of Bill, much loved mum of Vivienne and Keith, loved grandma of Kirstyn, Douglas and Finn, dear mother-in-law of Mike and a dear friend to many. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Tuesday, February 26, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be given at the door after the service in aid of Cancer Research.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 20, 2019
