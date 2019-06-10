Home

Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:30
Free Presbyterian Church
Gilmore Place
Interment
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:30
Mortonhall Cemetery
Amelia MacLEOD Notice
MacLEOD
Amelia (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Morlich House Care Home, on June 3, 2019, Amelia, aged 103, beloved wife of the late John, mother of the late Alistair John, sister of the late Hughina and dearest aunt of Alistair, Mairi, Colin and the late Peter. Service at the Free Presbyterian Church, Gilmore Place, Edinburgh, on Friday, June 14, at 11.30 am, to which all friends are warmly invited, interment thereafter at Mortonhall Cemetery, at 12.30 pm, approximately No flowers please. "None perish that him trust" PS 34.
Published in The Scotsman on June 10, 2019
