MILLER Alma (Tranent and latterly Wallyford)
Alma passed away peacefully, at Drummohr Care Home on August 28, 2019. Devoted wife of Tom, proud mum of Margaret, Shirley and Stephen. She was the best granny and great-granny and so well loved by her extended family and friends. Alma's funeral service will be held at 12 noon, on Friday, September 13, at Seafield Crematorium. Although Alma loved flowers please don't send, but instead a retiral collection is being held for the RVS, a service she benefitted from most recently.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 5, 2019