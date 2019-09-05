Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00
Seafield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma MILLER

Notice Condolences

Alma MILLER Notice
MILLER Alma (Tranent and latterly Wallyford)
Alma passed away peacefully, at Drummohr Care Home on August 28, 2019. Devoted wife of Tom, proud mum of Margaret, Shirley and Stephen. She was the best granny and great-granny and so well loved by her extended family and friends. Alma's funeral service will be held at 12 noon, on Friday, September 13, at Seafield Crematorium. Although Alma loved flowers please don't send, but instead a retiral collection is being held for the RVS, a service she benefitted from most recently.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.