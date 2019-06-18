|
THIRKELL Alison (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Aaron House, Penicuik, on Friday, June 7, 2019, Alison Thirkell, aged 87 years, formerly of Anstruther and Edinburgh, dearly loved wife of the late Derek Thirkell, very much loved and a loving mother of Jenni, Gillian and Karen, a dear mother-in-law to Neil, Steve and Ian and devoted grandma of Lynsey, Emma, Rachael, Owen, Evan and Lewis. Burial at Anstruther Cemetery at 2 pm, on Thursday, June 20, followed by a memorial service at Anstruther Town Hall at 3 pm, to which all friends are warmly invited. Family flowers only, but donations in lieu to Alzheimer Scotland, will be very welcome.
