McKAY
Alison (Galashiels)
Peacefully, at Borders General Hospital on March 18, 2019, Alison Robertson, beloved wife of the late Frank McKay, much loved mother of Sheila, Alison and Elspeth, loving grandmother, great- grandmother and a dear mother-in-law. Service in Ladhope Vale Funeral Home, Galashiels on Friday, March 29, at 12.30 pm, interment thereafter at Eastlands Cemetery at 1.15 pm, all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 22, 2019
