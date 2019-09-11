|
FRASER Alison (Margaret) (Edinburgh / Plockton)
Suddenly, after a long illness bravely borne at the Western General Hospital on September 6, 2019, Alison, youngest daughter of the late Rev James W. and Margaret Fraser, beloved sister, aunt and friend to all. Funeral service at Buccleuch Free Church, Edinburgh on Monday, September 16, at 11 am, and at Glenurquhart Free Church on Tuesday, September 17, at 10.30 am, and a committal in Old Kilmore Cemetery, Drumnadrochit thereafter.
Family flowers only please, but donations, to Women For Mission, if desired.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 11, 2019