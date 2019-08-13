|
NAPIER Alison Frances (Perth)
Writer, musician and social work practitioner, on August 8, 2019, at Cornhill Macmillan Centre, Perth Royal Infirmary, aged 61 years. Beloved partner and soulmate of Susan Price, much loved daughter of Ross and the late Frances Napier, dearest sister to Judith and lovely auntie to Franny. Admired, loved and greatly missed by friends and colleagues. Funeral at Perth Crematorium, on Monday, August 19, at 3 pm, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, but donations to Maggie's Centre, Dundee.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 13, 2019