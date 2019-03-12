|
|
|
WOOD Alice (Duns)
Peacefully, at the Margaret Kerr Unit, surrounded by her family, Alice (aged 84), beloved wife of the late Albert, loving mum to Brian, Gavin and Gordon. Much loved gran and great gran. A service of Thanksgiving of her life will be held in Langton Parish Church on Monday, March 18, at 1.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Casual wear, family flowers only, donations on door for Margaret Kerr Unit and Cancer Research.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More