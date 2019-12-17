|
DOHERTY Alice Beatrix
(née Ritchie), MB, ChB, BEM (Musselburgh)
Peacefully, at Lennox House Care Home, on December 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr Iain Doherty, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Requiem Mass at the church of Our Lady of Loretto and Saint Michael, 17 Newbigging, Musselburgh EH21 7AJ, on Saturday, December 21, at 9 am and afterwards at Inveresk Cemetery. All are invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Oxfam, which Alice supported in Musselburgh for many years. May she rest in peace.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 17, 2019