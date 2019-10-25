Home

KELLY Alexandrina Johnston (Corstorphine)
Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Edinburgh, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, aged 94. Ena, loving wife of the late Gordon Alexander Kelly, mother of Norman and Maureen, mother-in-law of Pauline and the late John, grandmother of Dean and Yvonne, great-grandmother of Chelsey, Liam, Kacey and Aiden, aunt of Vivien, Graeme and Avril. Funeral to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, November 5, at 1.30 pm. Family flowers only, donations to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 25, 2019
