TURNER Alexander (Dunfermline)
Suddenly, at home on Thursday, August 8, 2019, Alexander James, aged 80 years. Loving husband of May (nee Wright), devoted father of Lynn, John, Scott and Anna and a doting grandad of Ben, Chloe, Alexander, Angus and Emma.
Very sadly missed by his family.
Funeral service at St Margaret's Parish Church, Touch, Dunfermline on Tuesday, August 20, at 11.15 am, all family and friends warmly invited. Family flowers only please, with collection for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland at the church door on retiral, if desired.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 14, 2019