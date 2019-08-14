Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:15
St Margaret's Parish Church
Touch, Dunfermline
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander TURNER

Notice Condolences

Alexander TURNER Notice
TURNER Alexander (Dunfermline)
Suddenly, at home on Thursday, August 8, 2019, Alexander James, aged 80 years. Loving husband of May (nee Wright), devoted father of Lynn, John, Scott and Anna and a doting grandad of Ben, Chloe, Alexander, Angus and Emma.
Very sadly missed by his family.
Funeral service at St Margaret's Parish Church, Touch, Dunfermline on Tuesday, August 20, at 11.15 am, all family and friends warmly invited. Family flowers only please, with collection for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland at the church door on retiral, if desired.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.