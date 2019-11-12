|
|
|
MACLEOD Alexander (Dornoch)
Alexander Peter MacLeod, known as Peter, passed away peacefully, at The Meadows Care Home, Dornoch, on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Ann and brother of Hamish and the late Roy. Funeral service will be held in Dornoch Cathedral, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, commencing at 10.30 am, thereafter to Proncynain Burial Ground. All friends respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but a donation, if so desired, may be made at the service for The Meadows Care Home, Dornoch. Enquiries to Mairi Russell Funeral Services. Tel: 01349 880901.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 12, 2019