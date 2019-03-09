|
RITCHIE Alexander John (formerly of Alloa / Dumfries / Dunoon
/ Stirling)
Peacefully, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, aged 83 years. Alex, was a much loved husband to Margaret, proud dad to David and Alison, father-in-law to Andy, grandpa to Connor and friend to many. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Falkirk Crematorium, Dorrator Road, Falkirk at 10 am. All family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations, if so desired, can be made in aid of Strathcarron Hospice. No flowers please.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 9, 2019
