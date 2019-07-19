|
HENDERSON Alexander (Sandy) (Fife / Edinburgh)
Peacefully, in his sleep after an illness bravely borne, at St Columba's Hospice, on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Sandy, beloved husband of Christine, loving son of Mary and the late Peter, much loved brother of Lorraine, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, friend and colleague. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, July 26, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given, if desired, in aid of St Columba's Hospice.
Published in The Scotsman on July 19, 2019