GREAVES Alexander (Alec) (Peebles)
Peacefully, at Hay Lodge Hospital, Peebles, on June 22, 2019. Alexander (Alec), Edderston Ridge Crescent, Peebles. Beloved husband to Ethel, much loved father to Sandra and Alison, loving grandad to Katie, Scarlett and Matilda and a dear brother to Norma. Service at Borders Crematorium, Melrose, on Tuesday, July 2, at 2 pm. All friends are invited, family flowers only please, but donations if desired, to The Royal Voluntary Service, Peebles.
Published in The Scotsman on June 27, 2019
